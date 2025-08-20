Opposition Hits New Low, Tears Bill Papers And Throws Towards HM Amit Shah | Watch

New Delhi: During the Lok Sabha session on Wednesday, the Opposition created a storm of protest as Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills, including the PM-CM Removal Bill, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

As Shah began speaking, Opposition MPs—such as Asaduddin Owaisi, K C Venugopal, Manish Tewari, and N K Premachandran—started objecting in loud voices, claiming the bills violated the Constitution’s basic structure and targeted Opposition-led governments.

The situation escalated when MPs tore copies of the bills and hurled paper bits toward Amit Shah, which forced the Speaker, Om Birla, to temporarily adjourn the House.

PM-CM Removal Bill

The bills propose that a sitting Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister could be removed from office if detained for 30 consecutive days over an offence carrying a jail term of five years or more. The move created storm in LS, with some MPs even approaching Shah directly, leading to a near-scuffle between Trinamool Congress and BJP members.