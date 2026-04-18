PM Modi Hits Out At Opposition Over Women's Reservation Bill, Says 'They Made A Mistake'
PM Modi expressed disappointment over Lok Sabha's rejection of the 131st Amendment Bill, warning opposition parties would regret their decision.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his disappointment regarding the Lok Sabha's rejection of the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, stating that the opposition parties would "regret for the rest of their lives" for failing to back the women’s reservation bill.
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PM Modi expressed his comments during the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting conducted at Parliament House in Delhi
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