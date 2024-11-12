sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Opposition Need Leaders, Rahul Defeating His Own Cause: Nirmala Sitharaman at IES 2024

Published 13:38 IST, November 12th 2024

Opposition Need Leaders, Rahul Defeating His Own Cause: Nirmala Sitharaman at IES 2024

Sitharaman said, "Other than attempting to pull me down, Rahul Gandhi is doing a disservice for the cause he pretends to take up.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Opposition Need Leaders, Rahul Defeating His Own Cause: Nirmala Sitharaman at IES 2024
Opposition Need Leaders, Rahul Defeating His Own Cause: Nirmala Sitharaman at IES 2024 | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:38 IST, November 12th 2024