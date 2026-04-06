Opposition Strongly Criticizes Mamata for Accusing BJP of 'Planning' Pahalgam-Like Attacks Before Polls

In a political maneuver that has left both analysts and opponents scratching their heads, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might be holding a "pre-planned blueprint" for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam to bolster their fortunes ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

She made the bizarre claim while speaking at a high-octane rally in Murshidabad on Monday (April 6th, 2026).

This, however, isn't the first time the CM has veered into what critics call "political fan fiction." She previously faced backlash for calling the 2019 Pulwama attack "staged" and "fake," comparing the tragic event to a film shoot.

Sharp response from the opposition

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The comment has met with a sharp response from BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, who took to social media saying, “WB CM Mamata Banerjee calls the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack a script, blueprint! TMC to appease the vote bank went to the extent of calling Pahalgam a script in which innocent Hindus were killed by Pak terrorists. Anti Hindu TMC.”