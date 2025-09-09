Opposition VP candidate B. Sudershan Reddy Criticized By Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh For 'Extending Naxalism'

New Delhi: As the voting for the 15th Vice Presidential election begins, Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lallan) Singh on Tuesday held joint opposition candidate and retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy responsible for "extending the problem of Naxalism" in Chhattisgarh and Telangana by eight years.

"We will surely win the elections. Because of the opposition candidate (B. Sudershan Reddy) and his work, it took eight years to end Naxalism in Telangana, and it was a big problem. He doesn't care about problems on the ground. Naxalism was a huge problem in Telangana and especially in Chhattisgarh. His one decision extended the problem for eight more years," Singh told reporters here.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also criticized Sudershan Reddy, accusing him of "saving Naxalism". "Did he (Sudershan Reddy) save the constitution by saving Naxalism? We all saw the misery in Chhattisgarh. Congress is doing politics on blood. We will win the elections 100 percent," Dubey told ANI.

Meanwhile, Reddy expressed hope in winning the Vice Presidential elections. "I am more than hopeful that I am going to win this election," Reddy told reporters, adding, "I thank the people for the love I have gotten from the response from civil society. I also thank the leaders on the opposing side."

Reddy also dismissed any hopes of cross-voting, saying that he is only trying to "awaken people's consciousness" and he does not expect any cross-voting to happen. "I am only trying to awaken people's conscience. I did not say that there would be cross-voting. I don't know what cross-voting is," he said.

When asked about NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan being confident in winning the majority of votes, he retorted, “What else will he say? Will he say that I (Sudershan Reddy) will win? Is this a question?” The voting for the 15th Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday morning, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercising his franchise along with other prominent ministers and MPs. The counting of votes will also take place in the evening today. PM Modi was the first to cast his vote.

The election comes 50 days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post as the Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons. Both the BJP-led NDA and opposition parties held mock polls ahead of the crucial day earlier, telling the MPs to be cautious in exercising their franchise lest their vote be invalid.

It seems that NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan has an edge with 427 MPs, well above the majority mark of 391, supporting him for the post. In the Lok Sabha, Radhakrishnan is expected to receive 293 votes, and 134 votes are likely to be cast in his favour in the Rajya Sabha.

Joint opposition candidate Reddy is backed by 354 MPs, with 249 in the lower house and 105 in the upper house of the Parliament. Currently, the Parliament comprises 781 members, including 542 in the Lok Sabha with one seat vacant and 239 in the Rajya Sabha with five seats vacant.