IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain Lash Parts of Delhi

New Delhi: Thunderstorms accompanied by rain made Delhi's weather pleasant on Friday evening, bringing relief from soaring temperatures. Incessant spells of rain were observed at isolated locations across Delhi and the National Capital Region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the region.

While Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden spell of rain, the weather department had earlier predicted that this year's monsoon would arrive on time. The Met department also stated that the country is expected to witness an above-average monsoon season, with no impact from El Nino.

Several places in Delhi including Raisina Hills, Dhaula Kuan, India Gate, parts of South Delhi, Defence Colony, NDMC regions witnessed isolated spells of rainfall.

On Thursday, IMD issued an alert saying severe weather conditions would hit parts of Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours.

The Met department predicted thunder, lightning, hailstorms, heavy rain spells, and gusty winds ranging between 50 and 70 km/hr in some places in Champawat, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal in the next 24 hours.

"There is a possibility of heavy rain/hailstorm/rain/gusts (50-60 kmph to 70 kmph) with thunder at some places in Champawat, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal in the next 24 hours,” IMD said.

Thunder, lightning, hailstorms, heavy rain spells, and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 50 km/hr were possible in some areas of Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri.