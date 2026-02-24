Updated 24 February 2026 at 23:02 IST
OTT Platforms MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu Blocked By Central Govt For Pornographic Content
OTT Platforms MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu Blocked By Central Govt For Pornographic Content
- India News
- 1 min read
OTT Platforms MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu Blocked By Central Govt For Pornographic Content | Image: Representational
New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has blocked several OTT platforms, including MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu, for hosting obscene and vulgar content. The Centre's move is part of the government's efforts to regulate OTT platforms and ensure they adhere to Indian laws and guidelines.
Advertisement
Further details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 24 February 2026 at 22:33 IST