Published 08:08 IST, July 9th 2024

‘Our Concerns…’: US Reacts to PM Modi's Visit to Russia, Calls India a ‘Strategic Partner’

India is a strategic partner with whom it engages in a full and frank dialogue, the United States said on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia Monday for a two-day visit
India is a strategic partner with whom it engages in a full and frank dialogue says US, amid PM Modi's arrival in Russia this Monday | Image: AP
