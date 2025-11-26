"Our Constitution Has Stood The Test Of Time": West Bengal Governor Extends Greetings On Samvidhan Diwas

Murshidabad: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday said that the Indian Constitution has "stood the test of time" since its formulation and has formed the "bulwark" of India's democratic existence in the world. Speaking to ANI, Governor Bose said, “We are all proud of the Constitution of India. It forms the bulwark of our democratic existence in the world. This has been a spaciously formulated constitution which has stood the test of time, proving that the nation is safe under the purview of the Constitution of India.”

Constitution Day is observed annually on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Constitution Day on Wednesday with a letter to citizens, calling for increased focus on constitutional duties and broader participation in democratic processes.

In his message, the Prime Minister recalled the work of the Constituent Assembly, chaired by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and the Drafting Committee led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He also mentioned the contributions of women members of the Assembly.PM Modi referred to the year 2010, when the Constitution completed 60 years, and said that a Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra was organised in Gujarat to mark the milestone.

He added that the 75th anniversary of the Constitution was observed last year with a special session of Parliament and public programmes across the country. The Prime Minister stated that this year's Constitution Day coincides with the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He said Patel's role in the integration of princely states and decisions related to Article 370 were linked to constitutional processes.



Advertisement

He highlighted the chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A, saying that these duties provide direction for social and economic development. PM Modi said the period leading up to 2047 and 2049, marking 100 years of independence and 100 years of the Constitution's adoption, would shape long-term national outcomes. Calling on citizens to participate in elections at all levels, the Prime Minister suggested that schools and colleges may hold ceremonies on 26 November to recognise students who turn 18 and become eligible voters.

PM Modi ended his letter by stating that fulfilling constitutional duties and encouraging responsible civic behaviour would support ongoing national initiatives and future development goals.