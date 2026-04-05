Our Fight Is Not Just Political, It’s About Protecting Culture and Identity: Pijush Hazarika Projects Massive BJP Win in Assam

Nagaon: On the campaign trail cutting across central Assam and the hill districts, Assam Minister and senior BJP leader Pijush Hazarika is exuding confidence—both in the party’s electoral prospects and in an expanded welfare push that he says will define the BJP’s next term.

Calling the campaign response “overwhelmingly positive,” Hazarika said the mood on the ground points towards what he described as a historic mandate in the making.

“The campaign has been very good—very good. Our BJP and alliance will get an unprecedented result. People of Assam have not seen this kind of result so far,” he said.

Projecting ambitious numbers, Hazarika claimed that the BJP-led alliance could secure between 90 and 100 seats in the Assembly—figures that would mark one of the most decisive victories in Assam’s political history.

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“We will go up to a minimum of 90, maximum of 100. It will be one of the biggest results in our region,” he asserted, adding that the party is confident of crossing even the 80 percent seat mark.

At the core of this confidence, he pointed to governance under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, arguing that delivery on the ground has translated into visible public support.

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“We have done extensive work under his leadership. The government has delivered, and that is why people are supporting us. The mandate is becoming clear,” he said.

Highlighting flood management as a key achievement, Hazarika said several districts that were once severely affected have seen major improvement.

“We have been able to make Assam largely flood-free. When you go to Dhemaji, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Morigaon—you will see the difference,” he said.

He also underlined the sharp increase in funding for flood control. “Earlier, the Water Resources department had a budget of around ₹300 crore. Now it has increased nearly tenfold to ₹3,000 crore. The Chief Minister has given me a free hand,” he added.

On welfare, Hazarika outlined an aggressive expansion plan, promising both higher financial assistance and a wider beneficiary base in the next five years.

“We have committed that in the coming five years, 10 lakh beneficiaries will receive between ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Under schemes like CMAAA, both the amount and the number of beneficiaries will increase significantly,” he said.

Beyond development, Hazarika placed strong emphasis on identity politics, framing the BJP’s campaign as a larger cultural mission.

“Our fight is not just political. We are fighting to protect Assamese culture and identity. That is why people are supporting us openly,” he said.

Taking a sharp line on law and order and land issues, he reiterated the government’s stance on eviction and encroachment.

“Bulldozer action against illegal encroachment will continue. We have already recovered around 1.5 lakh bighas of land—approximately 50,000 acres—and our next target is to recover another 5 lakh bighas,” he said.

He also touched upon the Uniform Civil Code debate, stating that Sixth Schedule areas would remain automatically exempted.

On the opposition, Hazarika dismissed their presence on the ground, citing low turnout at rallies addressed by Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“There is hardly any visible opposition. The turnout in their meetings has been very low,” he said.

Reacting to the political activity of Asaduddin Owaisi and Badruddin Ajmal, Hazarika said their contest is primarily with the Congress in minority-dominated constituencies.

“That is not our concern. Their fight is with Congress,” he added.

As the BJP sharpens its campaign across Assam’s plains and hill regions, its messaging appears firmly anchored on three pillars—governance, welfare expansion, and cultural identity. With polling approaching, leaders like Hazarika are not just projecting victory, but a mandate they believe could redefine Assam’s political landscape.