Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 19th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Outrage in Bodoland After University Cultural Procession Puts Muslim Community in Bad Light

Serious objections have been raised by various individuals and organisations for showing the Muslim community in poor light during a cultural profession

Reported by: Anirudha Bhakat
Outrage in Bodoland after university cultural procession puts Muslim community in bad light, ABMSU demands action
Outrage in Bodoland after university cultural procession puts Muslim community in bad light, ABMSU demands action | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Assam: Serious objections have been raised by various individuals and organisations for showing the Muslim community in a poor light during a cultural procession on Monday. Though the University authorities have tendered an apology, the row still exists. 

The Bodoland University in Kokrajhar was observing its varsity week. As part of the festival, a cultural procession was taken out on Monday. However, in the procession, two students dressed as Muslims were seen being dragged and beaten by another student dressed as a policeman. As soon as the video went viral, the All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union staged a protest outside the University and demanded an unconditional apology. The ABMSU alleged that the Muslim community has been shown in a bad light and the name of the prophet has been mocked upon. 

“The way they depicted the Muslim community is not acceptable. They tried to show us as criminals,” said a protesting ABMSU leader. 

“We demand an apology from the authorities. Bodoland University has a discriminatory attitude towards Muslims. You will not find a single professor or teacher from the community in the University, though it is a Central University,” the ABMSU leader said.

The varsity officials have meanwhile tendered an apology stating that it was completely unintentional.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

