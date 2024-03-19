Advertisement

Assam: Serious objections have been raised by various individuals and organisations for showing the Muslim community in a poor light during a cultural procession on Monday. Though the University authorities have tendered an apology, the row still exists.

The Bodoland University in Kokrajhar was observing its varsity week. As part of the festival, a cultural procession was taken out on Monday. However, in the procession, two students dressed as Muslims were seen being dragged and beaten by another student dressed as a policeman. As soon as the video went viral, the All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union staged a protest outside the University and demanded an unconditional apology. The ABMSU alleged that the Muslim community has been shown in a bad light and the name of the prophet has been mocked upon.

Advertisement

“The way they depicted the Muslim community is not acceptable. They tried to show us as criminals,” said a protesting ABMSU leader.

“We demand an apology from the authorities. Bodoland University has a discriminatory attitude towards Muslims. You will not find a single professor or teacher from the community in the University, though it is a Central University,” the ABMSU leader said.

Advertisement

The varsity officials have meanwhile tendered an apology stating that it was completely unintentional.