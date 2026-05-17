Over 100 Aadhaar, Voter Cards Allegedly Found At TMC Office In Bidhannagar, BJP Leader Claims

Bidhannagar: Allegations of large-scale irregularities have surfaced in West Bengal's Bidhannagar after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shampa Debnath claimed that over 100 Aadhaar cards, voter IDs and other sensitive documents were recovered from a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in the Bidhannagar area.

She alleged that the documents included identity proofs, land-related papers and records linked to alleged illegal construction activities. "We saw over 100 Aadhaar cards, voter cards, agreement papers," Debnath said.

She further claimed that complaints regarding such activities had been raised earlier, but no action was taken. "We were receiving complaints like this here for a long time. But they (TMC) were the ruling party, so no one had the courage to say anything to them or complain about anything," she said.

Debnath also alleged that the matter came to light after a change in local circumstances and public intervention. "After our government was formed, the general public locked this place. Then, when we opened it, we saw that there were over a hundred Aadhar cards, documents of illegal construction, agreement papers, ID cards, and voter cards," she added.

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She added that the party would file a written complaint regarding the large-scale irregularities against the TMC party.

Following the incident, Bidhannagar South Police seized several Aadhaar cards and documents related to government land that were allegedly found at a TMC Office in Ward No 36 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

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Officials said that further investigation is underway into the matter.