₹20 Lakh Cash, $1,121, Gold & More: Did Avinash Shukla Pull Off Ram Mandir's Biggest Donation Box Theft?

In a major development in the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam, police have recovered over ₹20 lakh in cash, US dollars, and gold and silver ornaments from the residence of accused Avinash Shukla, who was arrested in connection with the case.

The recovery comes as investigators intensify their probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir.

What Was Recovered?

According to police, the seizure from Shukla's residence includes:

₹2,039,220 in Indian currency, comprising mostly ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 denomination notes.

1,121 US dollars, including multiple $100, $50, $20, $10, $5 and $1 notes.

Gold and silver ornaments weighing approximately 159.54 grams, 11.14 grams and 3.44 grams, respectively.

The seized cash and valuables are expected to form a key part of the ongoing financial investigation.

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Ayodhya Ram Temple Scam Widens: Police Probe ‘Jobs-For-Cash’ Racket

The investigation has widened beyond the alleged theft of temple donations, with police now examining whether an organised cash-for-jobs racket operated during recruitment at the Ram Temple.

According to police sources, investigators are scrutinising nearly 125 appointments made at the temple establishment to determine whether candidates allegedly paid money to secure jobs.

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Officials are probing whether the recruitment process involved a structured network of illegal payments disguised as legitimate appointments.

Fresh Raids, Gangster Act Under Consideration

Police have also carried out fresh searches at the residences of other accused, including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey, as part of the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.

Meanwhile, legal opinion is being sought on invoking the Gangsters Act against the arrested accused, a move that could pave the way for attachment of their assets.

What is the Ram Temple Donation Row?

The case stems from allegations by former Samajwadi Party MLA Pawan Pandey, who claimed that ₹7 crore to ₹7.5 crore in temple donations had been misappropriated.

Following the allegations, an FIR was registered on June 25, while the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

The SIT continues to trace the financial trail, examine documents recovered during raids and investigate the role of those responsible for handling cash and valuables donated by devotees.

Who are the Eight Accused?

The eight accused named in the FIR are:

Tinnu Yadav, an associate of Champat Rai, from whom the keys to the donation box were allegedly recovered.

Anukalp Mishra, who allegedly counted the temple donations.

Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra's brother-in-law, from whose residence ₹10 lakh in cash was allegedly recovered.

Manish Yadav, Tinnu Yadav's nephew, from whose house cash was also recovered.

Subhash Srivastava, who allegedly participated in counting the cash.

Avinash Shukla, allegedly involved in counting temple donations.

Karunesh Pandey, who allegedly assisted in calculating the donations.

Ramashankar Mishra, who allegedly took part in counting the cash.

The FIR has been registered under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), covering allegations related to criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, conspiracy and common intention.