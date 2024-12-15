Over 30 Injured as Iron Gate Collapses at Jatra Party in Odisha's Cuttack

Over 30 people, including women and children, were injured after a gate at the venue of a folk theatre show collapsed in Odisha’s Cuttack district, police said. | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Bhubaneswar: Over 30 people, including women and children, were injured after a gate at the venue of a folk theatre show collapsed in Odisha’s Cuttack district, police said.

The incident took place at Raisunguda in Salepur area on Saturday night as the people were passing through the iron structure, they said.

The injured have been admitted to Salepur hospital, a police officer said.

Six of them, who suffered critical injuries, were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, he said.

An investigation is underway.