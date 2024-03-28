×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Over 40 Devotees Trapped in Gomti River During Pilgrimage in Dwarka, Rescue Operation Underway

They were attempting to cross the river to reach the Panchnad Tirth (Panch Kui) located on the opposite bank when the water levels surged unexpectedly.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gomti river mishap
Gomti river mishap | Image:Reoublic
Ahmedabad: In a shocking news, over 40 devotees were trapped in the gushing Gomti river in Dwarka on Thursday as they were attempting to cross the river to reach the Panchnad pilgrimage (Panch Kui) located on the opposite bank when the water levels surged unexpectedly, according to sources.  

(This is a breaking copy…)

Published March 28th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

