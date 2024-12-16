Over 5 kg of Heroin Seized Near LoC in J-K's Rajouri; 5 Arrested

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested near the LoC in Rajouri district on Monday with over five kilograms of heroin | Image: PTI

Jammu: Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Monday, with more than five kilograms of heroin in their possession.

The seizure of heroin, valued at crores of rupees in the international market, from the Nowshera sector prevented an attempt by drug peddlers to smuggle the contraband across the border, police said.

In a joint operation by the Army and police, Sajan Kumar, 25, and Subash Chander, 36, were arrested with 5.3 kgs of heroin in the forward villages of Sher and Kaneti on Sunday night, an officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri), Gaurav Sikarwar, said the seizure occurred near Makri Bhawani.

He stated that the peddlers were charged under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another operation, he said two more drug peddlers -- Vaneet Sayal and Sourav Kumar – were arrested with 11 grams of heroin in their possession during checking at Salani, he said.

Sikarwar said another peddler Mohd Yousuf was arrested, while his associate managed his escape during a check near Children's park in the town.

A total of 689 strips of tapentadol tablets (6890 tablets), 36 strips of pregabalin tablets (540 tablets) and six strips of tramadol tablets (60 tablets) were recovered from the peddler.

On Saturday, Border Security Force seized a Pakistani drone and nearly half-a-kilogram of high-grade narcotics along the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu.