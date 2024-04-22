Advertisement

Pune: More than 50 students of a coaching institute in Khed tehsil of Pune district were hospitalized after they complained of food poisoning symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea on Sunday.

According to sources, the condition of the students is said to be stable and they were discharged after primary check-up and treatment.

Senior Police Inspector at Khed Police Station, Rajkumar Kendre, said, "The coaching centre offers coaching for JEE and NEET exams and accommodates over 500 students.”

“After having dinner last night, some students complained of food poisoning following which they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. With some primary check-ups and treatment, students were discharged from the hospital,” he added.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter to determine the cause of food poisoning.

The food samples were being sent to the laboratory for testing.

