Over 50 Hospitalised for Food Poisoning in Nanded After Ekadashi Meals During Pilgrimage

Mumbai : More than 50 persons were hospitalised in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Sunday for food poisoning after having 'bhagar' (barnyard millet) and peanut paste during a pilgrimage, a police official said.

"After having bhagar and peanut paste on Ekadashi on Saturday night, some 50 devotees who had come for Thakur Buwa pilgrimage here started vomiting this morning. They were rushed to Mahur rural hospital. The condition of four was critical. However, doctors have now said all the patients are fine and would be discharged soon," the official informed.