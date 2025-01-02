Published 13:04 IST, January 2nd 2025
Over 50 Two Wheelers Gutted in Fire at Showroom in Bengaluru
The accident happened last night, allegedly due to an electric short circuit. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flames were doused.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengaluru: At least fifty two wheelers were gutted in fire that broke out at a bike showroom near Mahadevapura here, police said on Thursday.
The accident took place while the showroom was closed, and it was only the local residents who noticed thick smoke billowing out from the building, according to officials.
