Over 500 Gm of Heroin, 7 Kg of Ganja Seized, 91 Arrested in Arunachal's Naharlagun in 2024

Itanagar: More than 500 gm of heroin, 7 kg of cannabis and other narcotic substances have been seized and 91 people arrested by Naharlagun Police in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024, a police statement said. The success was achieved under 'Operation Dawn' launched by Naharlagun Police, Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said in a statement on Saturday.

Naharlagun is located close to state capital Itanagar.

"Police seized 588.42 gm of heroin, 7,042.5 gm of cannabis, 48 gm of Lorazepam and 233.81 gm of Morphine from various peddlers. A total of 41 NDPS cases were registered during the year and 91 peddlers arrested," the SP said.

"The efforts led to a noticeable improvement compared to the previous year, as more cases were detected, and stricter action was taken against drug peddlers. These actions also resulted in the confiscation of a significantly larger quantity of contraband substances, demonstrating the effectiveness of the initiative," Gambo said.

The crackdown on drug-related offences has had a far-reaching impact on the overall crime scenario in the region, he said.

Many thefts and burglaries, which were often linked to individuals struggling with drug addiction, have seen a sharp decline, the SP said.

As many as 152 cases of theft and burglaries were registered in various police stations in the district last year, he added.

In addition to enforcement, the police carried out extensive awareness campaigns under Operation Dawn.

The campaigns were organised across schools, colleges, and rehabilitation centres, aiming to educate young people about the dangers of drug abuse, the SP said.

The initiatives inspired many individuals battling addiction to seek help and begin de-addiction programme at rehabilitation facilities, Gambo added.

"Operation Dawn has not only curbed the supply of illegal drugs but also prevented countless young people from falling into addiction. The combined efforts of the police and the community have played a pivotal role in creating a safer and more secure environment in the region," he said.

Gambo expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the residents of Naharlagun for their consistent support and cooperation.

He highlighted the crucial role of community involvement in the fight against drug abuse and urged everyone to continue working together as the police prepare to launch Operation Dawn 2.0 this year.