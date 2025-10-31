Over 600 Non Locals Purchased Land in Jammu and Kashmir Post Abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar: 631 persons from outside the Union Territory have purchased 386 kanals and 128 square feet of land in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. This was informed to the J&K Assembly by the Revenue Department in reply to a question by MLA Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed. No land has been allotted to non-residents for the construction of shopping malls, hospitals, or colleges in J&K.

The J&K Revenue Department said that the total consideration amount received from these transactions stands at a staggering ₹129.97 crore. The Jammu division accounted for the bulk of transactions, with 378 non-local buyers acquiring 212 kanals, 13 marlas, and 128 square feet of land amounting to over ₹90.48 crore. The Kashmir division witnessed 253 outsiders purchasing 173 kanals and 7 marlas of land at a total value of ₹39.49 crore.

This began in 2021, with 57 buyers acquiring over 24 kanals of property, growing every subsequent year to reach 158 buyers purchasing 106 kanals in 2025 alone. The aggregate land purchased in 2021 was valued at ₹54.84 lakh, rising sharply to over ₹37 crore in 2025. Jammu division consistently reported higher land investment, peaking in 2024 and 2025 with consideration amounts crossing ₹23 crore each year.