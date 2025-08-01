Over 65 Lakh Excluded From Bihar Draft Electoral Rolls, Patna Tops The List With 3.96 Lakh Voters

Patna: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated a major revision of Bihar's electoral rolls, resulting in the exclusion of over 65 lakh voters from the draft list. The ECI's move was part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which was to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process in the state.

According to the Election Commission, the total number of registered voters in Bihar has been reduced from around 7.9 crore to 7.24 crore following the SIR exercise. The excluded voters include 22.34 lakh individuals who have passed away, 36.28 lakh who have permanently shifted out of the state or were not found at their stated addresses, and 7.01 lakh who were enrolled at more than one place.

Patna Tops The List Of Excluded Voters

Among the districts, where the voters were excluded, Patna district accounts for the highest number of excluded voters, with 3.95 lakh enumeration forms not included in the draft electoral rolls. As per the EC, Madhubani, East Champaran, and Gopalganj districts follow closely, with 3.52 lakh, 3.16 lakh, and 3.10 lakh excluded voters, respectively. According to the data, East Champaran, Madhubani, and Gopalganj collectively account for around 3 lakh voters who were not included in the Bihar draft electoral roll.

The publication of the draft electoral rolls also marked the beginning of the claims and objections period, which will continue until September 1. During this time, voters who believe their names have been wrongly deleted can approach the concerned authorities to seek a remedy. The officials stated that the follow-up process is to ensure that eligible voters are not disenfranchised and that the electoral rolls are accurate and up-to-date.

Opposition Parties Raise Concerns

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, including the Congress and the RJD, have expressed concerns that the SIR exercise may be aimed at benefiting the ruling NDA in the upcoming assembly elections. These parties have alleged that the exercise may lead to the disenfranchisement of certain voter groups, impacting the outcome of the elections.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court (SC) has taken a keen interest in the matter, emphasising the importance of ‘en masse inclusion’ rather than ‘en masse exclusion’ of voters. The Apex Court has assured that it will intervene if there is evidence of mass exclusion of voters from the electoral rolls.