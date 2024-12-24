Over 7 Lakh Bottles of Foreign Liquor Crushed in Gujarat's Valsad Under Swachh Bharat Drive

Surat: As the nation gears up for New Year celebrations, the Valsad police on Monday destroyed 7.19 lakh bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 10 crore.

The bottles, seized throughout the year as part of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission,' were crushed under a road roller on the concrete surface of the old Bhilad RTO check-post.

Bottles Worth Rs 10 Crore Destroyed

“At the end of 2023, liquor worth Rs 11 crore had been destroyed as part of the official procedure,” police said.

"Liquor seized throughout the year by police stations in Valsad district was destroyed with court approval. The process was carried out in the presence of officers from the police, prohibition department, and district collectorate," the cop added.

The operation involved 35 trucks, two earthmovers, three road rollers, and a team of 50 workers, including drivers and laborers. Approximately 50 police officers, 15 police inspectors, and three deputy superintendents of police oversaw the drive, which lasted the entire day.

Gujarat Dry State Since 1960