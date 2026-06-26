Over 800 Arrested in 48 Hours in Delhi Police’s Massive Crackdown on Drugs & Organised Crime Under Op Kavach 14.0

New Delhi: In a sweeping crackdown on narcotics, illegal arms, and organised crime, the Delhi Police arrested more than 800 people during a 48-hour intensive operation conducted across the national capital from June 22 to June 24.

Officials described Operation Kavach 14.0 as one of the largest coordinated law enforcement drives in recent times. Police teams carried out 4,035 simultaneous raids across all 15 districts of Delhi, targeting drug networks, arms traffickers, bootleggers, and other criminal elements.

The operation delivered a major blow to the drug trade. Authorities registered 212 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 255 individuals involved in narcotics-related activities. Seizures included over 237 kg of ganja, 5.1 kg of high-quality OG Ganja, 1.09 kg of heroin, along with quantities of cocaine, MDMA, and methamphetamine. Police also recovered Rs 23.27 lakh believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Beyond drugs, the crackdown yielded significant results in other areas. In 315 cases under the Arms Act, 329 people were arrested for illegal possession of weapons. Authorities nabbed 405 bootleggers and seized a staggering 53,448 quarters of illicit liquor. Street-level crimes were also targeted effectively. Around 600 gamblers were taken into custody with the recovery of Rs 7.16 lakh in betting cash. Police further arrested 49 proclaimed offenders who had been evading the law and 55 individuals involved in auto theft.

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In a proactive measure to prevent crime, officers made approximately 1,900 preventive arrests during the drive.

Operation Kavach was originally launched in May 2023 as a sustained campaign against drug trafficking. The multi-phase initiative uses both top-down and bottom-up strategies to dismantle entire networks -- from street-level peddlers to high-level suppliers and smugglers. With 14 rounds completed so far, the operations have resulted in thousands of arrests and the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics and other contraband.

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Delhi Police officials said the latest phase demonstrates their continued commitment to making the capital safer by hitting organised crime on multiple fronts simultaneously.