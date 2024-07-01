Published 11:53 IST, July 1st 2024
Over 90 People Fall Ill After Drinking Contaminated Well Water in Maharashtra
Ninety three persons have suffered from stomach infections after apparently consuming contaminated water from a well at a village in Maharashtra's Nanded district.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Over 90 People Suffer Stomach Infections from Contaminated Well Water in Maharashtra | Image: ANI
July 1st 2024