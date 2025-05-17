Owasi And Nishikant Named In Same Delegation To Promote India's Stand On Counter-Terrorism After Dragging Each Other Through Dirt

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey put in the same delegation team to visit abroad, less than a month after their discourse over Supreme Court. | Image: X

New Delhi: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi a month after he took a jab on BJP’s MP Nishikant Dubey over his comments on Supreme Court’s authority and powers, has been put on a same delegation comprised by the government which is tasked to promote India’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism on the international platform.

The two Lok Sabha MPs were recently involved in a heated debate over Indian judiciary’s role and authority after passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, but will now be colleagues in one of the seven delegations formed by the government to be sent abroad to propagate India’s counterterrorism efforts and stance internationally, following India’s stern response to Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 via Operation Sindoor.

Supreme Court’s Authority Questioned?

In a landmark ruling on April 8, the apex court imposed a 3-month deadline on the President and Governors to approve Bills passed for a second time by the legislature, adding recommendations to refer the bills that raise constitutional questions to itself, under Article 143.

Following this, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey along with his colleague Dinesh Sharma criticised and questioned the court’s authority, “Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan band kar dena chahiye.” (If Supreme Court is making laws, the legislature should be shut). Stating his concern that if one has to go to the court for everything then the legislature will have to be shut.

Responding to this, AIMIM President, Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the statements calling it a rhetoric that could hurt judiciary and democracy. He stated how far-sighted BR Ambedkar was in bringing Article 142 to the Constitution, that bestows special powers to the Supreme Court.

“You people are tubelights… Do you even know what Article 142 is?” he commented.

Owaisi even called out Prime Minister Modi for not taking any action against the BJP MP, saying the country won’t forgive him.

Solidarity Among Rivals Over Matters Concerning Country’s Security

The Centre recently announced the formation of 7 delegations of Members of Parliament (MP) from various political parties to consolidate India’s stance on cross-border terrorism internationally. Each delegation will be led by a senior MP and sent to specific countries under the mission.

Owasi confirmed his participation saying, “We are representing the government of India and our country. We are going to those countries to tell how our daughters are getting widowed, our children are being orphaned, and how Pakistan wants to destabilise our country. We are the fifth-largest economy. If there is destabilisation in India, it will affect the whole world. Never forget that 21 civilians have also been killed (in cross-border shelling). Four children were killed in Pooch. Five of our jawans were killed. We will present all this to the countries. We will present the Indian government's vision to the best of our capability”.

Owaisi will be part of one of the delegation’s including MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, and Ghulam Nabi Azad, led by BJP's Baijayant Jay Panda.