New Delhi: After a massive fire killed as many as 6 newborn babies at a baby care centre in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area, the Delhi Police have arrested the owner for negligence. The owner of the Newborn Baby Care Hospital, which is located in the Vivek Vihar area of Delhi’s Shahdara district, has been identified as Dr Naveen Khichi.

According to police sources, apart from the baby care centre in Vivek Vihar, Dr Khichi also owns several other baby care centres in various parts of Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire incident at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar: Forensic team and DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary arrive at the spot



The police are taking further legal action into the matter.

Earlier, a forensic team and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary reached the spot in Vivek Vihar, where the tragic fire incident occurred and inspected the site.

On later Saturday night, at least 6 newborn babies were tragically killed and several others were injured after a massive fire broke out at the Newborn Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar, which led to major panic like situation in the area.

