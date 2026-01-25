Padma Awards 2026 Announced on Republic Day Eve; India Honours Unsung Heroes | Check Full List of Awardees

New Delhi: The list of Padma Awards recipients for 2026 was announced on Sunday on the eve of the Republic Day, recognising 45 unsung heroes from across the country for their distinguished service in diverse fields, including social work, literature and education, healthcare, public service and community welfare.

The awardees include individuals who have worked quietly at the grassroots for decades, many of them hailing from marginalised communities, Dalit and backward sections, primitive tribes and remote or difficult terrains. This year's list reflects a strong focus on people who have dedicated their lives to serving 'Divyangjan', women, children, Dalits and tribal communities, while promoting education, healthcare, sanitation, sustainability and livelihoods.

Among the recipients, Anke Gowda from Karnataka will be conferred the Padma Shri 2026 in the unsung heroes category.

Other awardees include Armida Fernandez, Bhagwandas Raikwar, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, Brij Lal Bhat, Budhri Tati, Charan Hembram, Chiranji Lal Yadav, Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya, Gafruddin Mewati Jogi, Inderjit Singh Sidhu, Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G, Kumarasamy Thangaraj, Mahendra Kumar Mishra, Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai, Mohan Nagar, Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala, Nuruddin Ahmed, Padma Gurmet, Pokhila Lekthepi, Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar, Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar, Rama Reddy Mamidi, Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole, Sangyusang S Pongener, Shafi Shauq, Shrirang Devaba Lad, Simanchal Patro, Taga Ram Bheel, Techi Gubin and Yumnam Jatra Singh.

Advertisement

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours of the country and are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are given across a wide range of disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

Advertisement

The Padma Awards are presented by the President of India at ceremonial functions held every year at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.