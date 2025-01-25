Padma Shri Awardees 2024: Meet The 30 Unsung Heroes Who Are Making Difference

New Delhi: In a celebration of selfless service and remarkable achievements, 30 unsung heroes from across India have been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award. Among the awardees are a 100-year-old freedom fighter, a trailblazing Dhak player, and India's first woman puppeteers. The central government on Saturday declared the names of the awardees who will be receiving the Padma Awards 2025 ahead of Republic Day.

Some of the names on the list include a Hindu spiritual leader from Brazil Jonas Masetti, Paralympian Harvinder Singh, and a Kuwaiti Yoga practitioner Shaikha AJ Al Sabah among others. The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in the country, are conferred in three categories, including, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Be Honoured

Libia Lobo Sardesai, a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa, has been recognised for her pivotal role in Goa's freedom movement. In 1955, she co-founded an underground radio station, 'Voz da Liberdade' (Voice of Freedom), in a forested area to rally people against Portuguese rule. Her bravery and dedication have earned her the Padma Shri award on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

A 57-year-old Dhak player from West Bengal, Gokul Chandra Dey, has been honoured for his remarkable contribution to music and women's empowerment. Dey has trained 150 women in the male-dominated field of Dhak playing, creating a lightweight Dhak type that is 1.5 kg less than the conventional instrument. He has represented India on various international platforms and performed with legendary musicians like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Zakir Hussain.

A folk artist from Gangtok Naren Gurung, Nimadi and Hindi author Jagdish Joshila, an apple farmer from Bilaspur Hariman Sharma, humanitarian homepath Vilas Dangre, Noklak's fruit man L Hangthing, are also on the list of Padma Shri awardees.

Dr Neerja Bhatla, a Delhi-based Gynaecologist who specialises in cervical cancer detection, prevention, and management, has also been awarded the Padma Shri. Additionally, the 'OG Travel Bloggers' Hugh and Colleen Gantzer from Uttarakhand, who have authored over 30 books and written over 3,000 articles will be recognised with Padma Shri for their contribution to travel journalism.

300-Year-Old Weaving Legacy

The 82-year-old, Sally Holkar, a vocal advocate of women's empowerment, has been recognised for her tireless efforts to revive the dying Maheshwari craft. Holkar, who was born in America, was inspired by Rani Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy and devoted five decades of her life to revitalising the 300-year-old weaving legacy. She founded the Handloom school in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, to provide training in traditional weaving techniques.