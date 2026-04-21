Pahalgam Anniversary: Abdullah Calls Attack a Setback, Pays Tribute, Urges Global Peace Through Dialogue

Srinagar: National Conference patron and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday termed the Pahalgam terror strike a “major setback,” urging that dialogue and democratic processes remain the only path to peace.

Paying homage to those killed, Abdullah saluted the courage of individuals who resisted terrorism.

“I wish to honor all those who stood up against terror,” he said, stressing the human cost of conflict and the resilience of ordinary people.

Meanwhile, Abdullah welcomed the proposed second round of US‑Iran talks, expressing optimism that sustained dialogue would eventually prevail.

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“Multiple rounds may take place, but peace will ultimately prevail. The world can only be saved through peace,” he said, framing diplomacy as indispensable.

NC president also reiterated his party’s position on the Women Reservation Bill, recalling that the legislation introduced in 2023 was passed with a majority and stressing that his party is not opposed to reservation measures.

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Meanwhile, security in Pahalgam has been reinforced with additional police and paramilitary deployment, intensified checkpoints, and heightened surveillance.

The April 22, 2025 assault at Baisaran Valley often described as “Mini Switzerland”, shattered the image of Pahalgam as a safe haven for holidaymakers. Three Pakistani terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on tourists, killing 25 visitors and a local pony operator, while injuring many.

In response, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on the intervening night of May 6–7, striking nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan‑Occupied Kashmir. The operation dismantled key infrastructure of Lashkar‑e‑Taiba, Jaish‑e‑Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and affiliated networks. Sites such as Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar‑e‑Taiba run by Hafiz Saeed, and Bahawalpur, the base of Jaish‑e‑Mohammed led by Masood Azhar, were among those targeted. The codename “Sindoor” was chosen as an ode to the women widowed in the Pahalgam attack.