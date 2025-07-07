Pahalgam Attack An Assault On Humanity: PM Modi's Strong Message At BRICS Summit In Brazil

Updated 7 July 2025 at 00:05 IST
Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a resolute and impassioned address at the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, drew the attention of the global leaders to the rising severity of terrorism globally, citing the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi clearly asserted that terrorism is one of the most serious challenges before humanity across the globe. He stressed that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which targeted innocent lives, was a grim warning of the urgent need for collective action against this menace.
Prime Minister Modi said, "Terrorism is among the most serious challenges facing humanity. Recently, India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This was an attack on all of humanity."
The Prime Minister's words resonated deeply, given the brutal nature of the attack that occurred on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of India," PM Modi stated.
"This attack was a blow not only on India but on the entire humanity," the prime minister added, saying that in the face of such atrocities, the international community must unite in its condemnation of terrorism, without succumbing to double standards or selective outrage.
PM Modi's address underlined the imperative of a unified global response to combat terrorism. "Condemning terrorism should be our 'principle', not just a 'convenience'," he stressed. "If we first see in which country the attack took place, against whom, then it would be a betrayal against humanity." This sentiment echoes the broader concerns about terrorism's impact on global peace and security, as highlighted during the BRICS Summit.
The Pahalgam attack has raised global concerns, with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issuing a strong statement demanding that the perpetrators be held accountable. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at an exhibition titled 'The Human Cost of Terrorism' at the United Nations Headquarters, emphasised that terrorism is one of the gravest threats to humanity. "When terrorism is supported by a State against a neighbour, when it is fuelled by the bigotry of extremism when it drives a whole host of illegal activities, it is important to call it out publicly," Jaishankar said.
