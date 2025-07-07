Pahalgam Attack An Assault On Humanity: PM Modi's Strong Message At BRICS Summit In Brazil

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a resolute and impassioned address at the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, drew the attention of the global leaders to the rising severity of terrorism globally, citing the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi clearly asserted that terrorism is one of the most serious challenges before humanity across the globe. He stressed that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which targeted innocent lives, was a grim warning of the urgent need for collective action against this menace.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Terrorism is among the most serious challenges facing humanity. Recently, India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This was an attack on all of humanity."

The Prime Minister's words resonated deeply, given the brutal nature of the attack that occurred on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of India," PM Modi stated.

"This attack was a blow not only on India but on the entire humanity," the prime minister added, saying that in the face of such atrocities, the international community must unite in its condemnation of terrorism, without succumbing to double standards or selective outrage.

India Calls For Unity Against Terrorism

PM Modi's address underlined the imperative of a unified global response to combat terrorism. "Condemning terrorism should be our 'principle', not just a 'convenience'," he stressed. "If we first see in which country the attack took place, against whom, then it would be a betrayal against humanity." This sentiment echoes the broader concerns about terrorism's impact on global peace and security, as highlighted during the BRICS Summit.