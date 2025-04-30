Pahalgam Attack Final Limit, Time To Take Over PoK: India-Origin UK MP Lord Meghnad Desai

New Delhi : Indian-origin economist, author and member of the House of Lords of the UK, Lord Meghnad Desai in a strong statement has said the Pahalgam terror attack is the final limit in the Kashmir dispute adding the only way to solve this dispute is to take over Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“I think, the Pahalgam incident was very shocking. One of the most shocking incidents there have been… This really is the final limit in the Kashmir dispute. I hope the Government of India really gives a very stern response to it and makes it quite clear that if this goes on, India will have to take over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)... I think the only way to solve the Kashmir problem now is for India to go and take it over. We have the accession letter of the King, so it belongs to us…," said Lord Meghnad Desai.