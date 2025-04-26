Pahalgam Attack Live Updates: Protests Grows Across The Globe Against Pakistan's Barbaric Act | Image: R Digital

Massive protests are brewing against Pakistan across the globe after the deadly state-sponsored terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

In London, members of the Indian community and diaspora staged a strong protest outside the Pakistan High Commission on Friday, condemning Pakistan for its role in sheltering terror groups responsible for the attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

Holding Indian flags, banners, and placards, protesters expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and demanded justice for the victims. They raised slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Pakistan Murdabad," sending a loud and clear message against terrorism.

Many protesters carried banners reading "I am Hindu," standing in solidarity with the victims of the attack. Participants from various age groups and backgrounds joined the protest, making it a powerful and emotional show of unity.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "We Indians have gathered here to hold a protest against Pakistan. They have nurtured a terror factory, and because of that, 26 of our people were killed in Pahalgam. We are here to protest against it."

Another protester said the Indian community in the UK is deeply agitated over the "heinous terror attack" and demanded that Pakistan be held accountable on the global stage.