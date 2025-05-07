Pahalgam Attack Was Carried Out by Pakistani Terrorists to Spark Communal Discord, Hit Economy

sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 7th 2025, 11:06 IST

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Operation Sindoor Just and Measured: Intel Suggested More Attacks by Pakistani Terrorists After Pahalgam
New Delhi: India on Wednesday launched a calibrated military response against Pakistan -backed terror infrastructure in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, killing several Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives around the PoK. Intelligence inputs had warned of more cross-border strikes being planned, prompting India to act swiftly under Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan’s Terror Lies Exposed 

In a rare joint briefing, the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs laid bare Pakistan’s complicity,

“The Pahalgam attack was not just brutal — it was designed to provoke communal unrest and destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir, " said Vikram Misri at while addressing media. 

The briefing opened with a video montage of previous terror strikes on India, including the Pulwama attack, exposing Pakistan’s deep-rooted terror machinery.

Brutality in Pahalgam

The Pahalgam attack was marked by sheer barbarity. Lashkar terrorists shot their victims point-blank, in front of family members. “The attackers used headshots as a signature move. It was psychological warfare — the families were left traumatised,” said Misri 

Global Message Sent: No More Tolerance

Two young women officers addressed the joint press briefing and described the targeted retaliation in PoK as “measured and just.” The strike was intended not just to avenge the deaths but also to deliver a stern message to the international community about Pakistan’s continued patronage of terror groups. “This operation wasn’t just a military response — it was a political signal,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Pakistan's Web of Lies

The government also slammed Islamabad’s duplicity. “Pakistan declared Sajid Mir dead. Later, we found him alive. This is how the country misleads the world on terrorism,” officials stated.They added that Pakistan’s denial tactics are no longer being bought by the international community.

Past Decade: 350 Civilians, 600 Security Forces Lost to Terror

Over the past 10 years, more than 350 civilians and 600 security personnel have died in cross-border terrorism.“Another 800 civilians and 1,400 personnel have been injured. The cost of Pakistan’s terror factory has been immense for India,” the Defence Ministry informed during the press briefing. 

Home Minister Dials Omar Abdullah

In the wake of the retaliatory strike, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to assess the situation on the ground and underline the Centre’s commitment to preserving peace and communal harmony in the Valley.

 

Published May 7th 2025, 10:54 IST

