Pahalgam Attackers Spotted? Colombo Airport In Lockdown For Special Search Ops After India's Tip-Off

A Sri Lankan Airlines Flight UL 122, which took off from Chennai, has been subjected to a special search operation at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo after information was received from India that suspected terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack were in the flight.

The flight which is being operated by 4R-ALS arrived in Colombo from Chennai at 11:59 AM today and underwent a comprehensive security inspection upon arrival.

The search was conducted in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai area control centre concerning a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board.

SriLankan Airlines said it prioritises the safety and security of its passengers and crew and is committed to maintaining the highest standards at all times.

Chennai area control centre authorities said that they sent a mail to the Sri Lanka authorities after they got an intel from an unknown email id. However, by the time Chennai control centre received a tip off, the flight had left from Chennai. But the plane was subjected to a special search operation at the Colombo airport by Lankan authorities.

