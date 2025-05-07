Pahalgam Avenged: Cakes, Indian Army Zindabad Chants Echo Outside Pakistan Embassy to Celebrate 'Operation Sindoor' | Watch

Updated May 7th 2025, 14:00 IST
Operation Sindoor: After the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 innocent people, India launched air strikes in Pakistan to target terror camps.
This operation, called ‘Operation Sindoor’ has made Indian people in India feel proud and happy, as they see it as a strong response to the attack.
A person associated with a Hindu organization has arrived with a cake outside the Pakistan Embassy
There are also flags of Pakistan Murdabad
The person said that after the Pahalgam attack, the person is carrying a cake outside the Pakistan Embassy
Now that Operation Sindoor has been completed, we are cutting the cake with pride
The person has arrived with a cake and photos of Indian Army Zindabad
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 7th 2025, 14:00 IST