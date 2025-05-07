sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Targets Terror Camps in PoK | Indian Action Against Pak | India Avenges Pahalgam Attack | Operation Sindoor | CBSE Results 2025 | India Strikes Pakistan | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Pahalgam Avenged: Cakes, Indian Army Zindabad Chants Echo Outside Pakistan Embassy to Celebrate 'Operation Sindoor' | Watch

Updated May 7th 2025, 14:00 IST

Pahalgam Avenged: Cakes, Indian Army Zindabad Chants Echo Outside Pakistan Embassy to Celebrate 'Operation Sindoor' | Watch

Celebrations broke out outside the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi following Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
Republic world breaking news
Pahalgam Avenged: Cakes, Indian Army Zindabad Chants Echo Outside Pakistan Embassy to Celebrate 'Operation Sindoor' | Watch | Image: Republic world breaking news

Operation Sindoor: After the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 innocent people, India launched air strikes in Pakistan to target terror camps.
This operation, called ‘Operation Sindoor’ has made Indian people in India feel proud and happy, as they see it as a strong response to the attack.

A person associated with a Hindu organization has arrived with a cake outside the Pakistan Embassy

There are also flags of Pakistan Murdabad

The person said that after the Pahalgam attack, the person is carrying a cake outside the Pakistan Embassy

Now that Operation Sindoor has been completed, we are cutting the cake with pride

The person has arrived with a cake and photos of Indian Army Zindabad
 

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 7th 2025, 14:00 IST