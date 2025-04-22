Yaha Pe Attack Hua Hai Aattankwadiyo Ka, Parmatma Raksha Karega: Eyewitness of Pahalgam Terror Act

Pahalgam: A disturbing video has emerged showing an eyewitness of the Pahalgam terror attack, who was present when the terrorists were opening fire on innocent civilians saying terrorists have attacked, we narrowly escaped, god will protect us (yaha pe attack hua hai aatankwadiyo ka, hum log baal baal bache hai, parmata raksha karega.)

Sources have said that 6 terrorists were part of the terror module who carried out the attack on innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

According to reports, over 25 people, mostly civilians have been killed in one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir in recent years and several others are injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, has been briefed by senior officials about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where a cowardly terror attack took place on Tuesday.

PM Modi directed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to rush to Jammu and Kashmir and handle the situation in the region. As per latest reports, Home Minister has already arrived in Srinagar and will be visiting terror attack site in Pahalgam on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all the top security officials, top commanders are rushing to Kashmir to attend a high-level meeting and to chalk out a strategy on how to take on terrorists now.

Security forces are checking vehicles as security is heightened throughout J&K in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

A person named Jamuna Jagdale, relative of an injured in Pahalgam terror attack informed that her brother-in-law Suresh Jagdale who along with wife and daughter are visiting Kashmir, suffered a bullet injury.

J&K Vishva Hindu Parishad president, Rajesh Gupta said, “Currently, the amount of loss and number of deceased are unclear. This incident is condemnable. The people of the Jammu region are furious with this incident. Tomorrow there will be a 'bandh' in the Jammu region. We appeal to the government not to spare the terrorists. There should not be any leniency while dealing with them.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Amritsar among others.

Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places, Delhi Police sources said.

A tourist couple from Maharashtra 's Nagpur who were present at the spot of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam said, “This incident happened when we had just left the place of the incident. We could hear the sound of firing for a long time. Everyone was trying to escape from the place. We never looked back as we just wanted to escape from there.”