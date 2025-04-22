Heartbreaking Video Shows Terror Attack Survivor Being Evacuated After Losing Family Member

Pahalgam: A major terror attack has shocked the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) region, as masked terrorists carried out targeted killings of tourists in Pahalgam, one of the most visited tourist destinations in the valley. This attack is among the biggest in the last 20 years in Kashmir, with over 25 civilians feared dead and several others injured. Local reports indicate that the terrorists opened non-stop fire on non-Muslims for at least 7-10 minutes and carrying out targeted killings in a cowardly act.

As security forces have launched a massive search operation to hunt down the terrorists, a video has surfaced showing a terror attack survivor crying in grief and shock after losing one of the family members in a disgusted, henious and cowardly act of terror.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed about the terror attack who has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to rush to Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, all top security agencies, top security commanders, security forces have been asked to report to Kashmir for a top level meeting to analyse the ground situation and decide its next step.

PM Modi, Amit Shah and other top government officials have issued strong statements saying the perpetrators will pay back for this heavily.

One of the tourists, a woman said that terrorists shot down her husband because he was not a muslim. Disturbing photos and videos have surfaced from the terror site showing a woman sitting beside her injured husband who was shot by terrorists.