Pahalgam Massacre Avenged: India Killed More Than 100 Terrorists In Operation Sindoor Breaking Pakistan’s Terror Citadels

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , while addressing an all-party meeting today, confirmed that over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian Armed Forces to destroy terror hubs in Pakistan .

Rajnath Singh said told the politicians representing various parties that India will retaliate strongly if Pakistan Pakistan carries out any provocative action.

In the meeting, all leaders hailed and congratulated the Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor, and said that we will support the government to combat cross-border terrorism by Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was more than a military strike—it was a message to the global community that India will no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism, and those who shelter terrorists will not go unpunished.

While stressing on armed forces' resolve to avenge the death of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, the government said that 'it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22nd April attack be brought to justice'.

The government called the air strikes within Pakistan and PoK territory 'measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible' which focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India.

What Happened on May 7 Night?

Soon after midnight, Indian forces struck simultaneously at nine terrorist facilities by unleashing munitions and precision strike weaponry leaving Pakistan terror infrastructure completely in ruins. The strikes were executed from within Indian territory, based on information provided by Indian intelligence agencies.

Here is a list of targets demolished:

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - 100 km from international border - Headquarters of JeM struck

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - 30 km from the border, LeT Headquarters hit - 26/11 terrorists came from here

3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM camp about 8 km from International border opposite Samba-Kathua

4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – 15 km from international border - Hizbul Mujahideen camp near Sialkot hit

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - 10 km from LoC opposite Rajouri - LeT camp destroyed

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli – 15 km from LoC opposite Rajouri. Lashkar's bomber base with 50 terrorists

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – Hizbul

8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – 30 kms inside PoK, across Tangdhar sector. It was base camp for Pahalgam attackers

9. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – Jaish-e-Mohammad launchpad

Pahalhgam Horror

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 28 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike.