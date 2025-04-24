Fact Check: Man Striking SRK's Iconic Pose With Wife In This Viral Video is Not Vinay Narwal

Updated April 24th 2025, 22:49 IST
Pahalgam Attack: A video circulating on social media has been widely claimed to show the last moments of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife before the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. However, this claim has been debunked by the actual couple in the video, Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat, who have clarified that the footage belongs to them and is no way related to the late officer.
The video, shows a couple dancing in the Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, was shared by several media outlets and social media users as the "last video" of Lt. Narwal and his wife. The narrative gained traction following the tragic death of Lt. Narwal in the Pahalgam attack, where he was among the 26 victims.
Here's The Truth Behind the Vinay Narwal Viral Video
Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat, the couple in the video, have come forward to clarify the misinformation. In a video statement, they expressed their distress over the false claims and urged the public to stop sharing the clip. The couple also said that they are alive and that the video was recorded during their vacation in Kashmir. The video has nothing to do with Lt. Narwal.
The viral video does not have Lt. Vinay Narwal and his wife in it. It features Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat, who have requested the public to refrain from spreading the clip with false claims.
