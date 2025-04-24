Fact Check: Man Striking SRK's Iconic Pose With Wife In This Viral Video is Not Vinay Narwal

Pahalgam Attack: A video circulating on social media has been widely claimed to show the last moments of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife before the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. However, this claim has been debunked by the actual couple in the video, Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat, who have clarified that the footage belongs to them and is no way related to the late officer.

Vinay Narwal Viral Video Fact Check

The video, shows a couple dancing in the Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, was shared by several media outlets and social media users as the "last video" of Lt. Narwal and his wife. The narrative gained traction following the tragic death of Lt. Narwal in the Pahalgam attack, where he was among the 26 victims.

Fact Check: Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat Couple in the Video

Here's The Truth Behind the Vinay Narwal Viral Video

Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat, the couple in the video, have come forward to clarify the misinformation. In a video statement, they expressed their distress over the false claims and urged the public to stop sharing the clip. The couple also said that they are alive and that the video was recorded during their vacation in Kashmir. The video has nothing to do with Lt. Narwal.

Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's Last Rites