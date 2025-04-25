Pahalgam Pony Operator Arrested After Tourist Claims He Asked About Religion in Viral Video

New Delhi: In a prompt response to a viral video, Ganderbal Police arrested a pony operator on Thursday after a tourist accused him of asking about her religion during a traumatic encounter in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Meadows, where terrorists gunned down 26 tourists on April 22.

The video, which gained widespread attention, featured a woman tourist who claimed that the pony operator had inquired about her religious identity amid the chaos of the attack. The video also included a photograph of the individual, which helped authorities identify him.

The suspect, identified as Aiyaz Ahmad Jungal, a resident of Gohipora Raizan in Ganderbal, was arrested shortly after the complaint. Jungal, who provides pony services at Sonamarg’s Thajwas Glacier, was apprehended after being interrogated by police.

Jungal is facing legal proceedings as the investigation unfolds. Police and various investigative agencies are working together to probe his involvement further. “We have taken immediate and comprehensive legal action against the individual. His interrogation is ongoing,” officials confirmed.

The arrest comes as security forces ramp up efforts to tackle the ongoing threat in the region. In a statement on X, the Ganderbal Police, alongside the Army, CRPF, SSB, and Para, announced an aggressive combing operation. The mission is focused on areas where terrorists or their supporters may be hiding or operating.