Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif's Social Media Account Blocked in India

The official 'X' account of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has been blocked in India for spreading “disinformation and fake news" on Jammu and Kashmir in aftermath of Islamabad-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam.

When attempting to access the account, a message appears stating, “@KhwajaMAsif has been withheld in in in response to a legal demand” on X.

This comes days after India blocked access to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Pakistan government and banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels.

Social media platforms such as X operate under guidelines that allow them to restrict access to entire accounts when presented with a valid legal request, which may include a court order or directive from a government authority.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif Resigns to Fate

Khawaja Muhammad Asif's claim that a military incursion by India is imminent has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if this is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to deflect attention from its own role in supporting terrorism.

His comments have also raised questions about Pakistan's military preparedness and its ability to counter an Indian attack.

This is being seen as a reflection of Pakistan's fear of India's growing military prowess and its inability to counter India's diplomatic efforts. In an interview with a foreign news agency at his office in Islamabad, Asif stated that Pakistan's military had briefed the government on the possibility of an Indian attack and that the country had reinforced its forces in anticipation of such an eventuality. "We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken," Asif said.

Massive Digital Strike On Pakistan

The PM Modi led central government on Monday launched a massive digital strike on Pakistan and has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading provocative, communally sensitive, false content and misinformation against India, its Army, and security agencies.

The significant action followed the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has banned some Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir,” government sources told ANI.

India Hits Back with Bold Measures

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 26 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike. In a hard-hitting response, India announced tough diplomatic measures holding Pakistan directly responsible for harbouring and supporting terrorism. Key decisions include:

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended

Attari Border Checkpost Closed

Visa Restrictions for Pakistani Nationals

Pakistani Defence Personnel Expelled

India Recalls Its Military Attachés from Islamabad

Prime Minister Modi’s Strong Stand

Amid widespread outrage over the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be pursued “to the ends of the earth.”

In an emotional address at a rally in Madhubani, Bihar , PM Modi vowed to “identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”