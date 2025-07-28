Pahalgam Terror Attack Avenged: Three Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Kashmir - First Photos

Amid ongoing long-awaited discussion on Operation Sindoor on the floor of the lower house of Parliament. | Image: Republic

In a major breakthrough for the security forces, three Pakistani terrorists suspected of involvement in the deadly Pahalgam attack were killed on Monday in an encounter near Harwan, close to Dachigam in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was carried out jointly by the Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police under Operation Mahadev.

Amid ongoing discussions in Parliament regarding Operation Sindoor, security forces acted on a key intelligence input and launched an anti-militancy operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan, about 20 km from Srinagar.

Officials said, "Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues," as posted by the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army on X.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were being confirmed at the time of the encounter. Police sources said, in a significant development, the Indian Army's Special Forces eliminated Hashim Musa, also known as Suleman Musa, who has been identified as the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack.

Musa, a former regular in Pakistan’s Para forces, was reportedly ordered by Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG) to join the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and orchestrate attacks across the Line of Control. Authorities had announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to Musa.

During the operation, security forces recovered around 17 grenades, an M4 carbine, and two AK-47 rifles from the terrorists’ hideout. The firefight began early Monday morning, with two rounds of gunshots heard as the forces searched the area. Reinforcements were rushed, and the combing operation was intensified, resulting in the elimination of the three terrorists.

While it is still being verified if these three militants were directly involved in the Pahalgam attack of April 22, which claimed 26 lives, officials confirmed that intelligence reports over the past month indicated the terrorists could have moved towards the Dachigam area.