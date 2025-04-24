Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Expels Pakistani Diplomats

The note ordered the expulsion of Pakistan's military attaches from its High Commission in New Delhi. They have been given one week to leave the country. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a strong diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over a formal persona non grata notice.

The note ordered the expulsion of Pakistan's military attaches from its High Commission in New Delhi. They have been given one week to leave the country.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that India will also withdraw its own military, naval, and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Additionally, five support staff from each country will be sent back, and both high commissions will reduce their staff strength from 55 to 30 by May 1.

High-Level Security Response

The announcement followed a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CCS reviewed the cross-border linkages of the Pahalgam attack, which occurred on Tuesday and was reportedly carried out by Pakistan-based militants using military-grade weapons.

Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty & Border Closure

Among other measures, India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing Islamabad’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. Misri clarified that the suspension would be in force until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably abjures” support for terror.

The Integrated Check Post at Attari has also been shut down effective immediately. However, Pakistani nationals who crossed into India with valid endorsements will be allowed to return before May 1.

SAARC Visas Cancelled, Justice Promised

In a sweeping move, India has also barred Pakistani nationals from traveling under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES), cancelling all previously issued SVES visas.