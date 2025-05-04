sb.scorecardresearch
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan Violates LoC Ceasefire for 10th Consecutive Day; India Responds Swiftly
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 4th 2025, 08:32 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan Violates LoC Ceasefire for 10th Consecutive Day; India Responds Swiftly

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Multiple Sectors Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Multiple Sectors Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir | Image: X

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the 10th consecutive day, targeting eight sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor. The Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the unprovoked firing.

In a strong response, India has imposed an immediate and complete ban on the import and transit of all goods from Pakistan. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a Gazette notification under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, adding a new clause (Para 2.20A) to enforce the ban on national security and public policy grounds. Any exceptions will require prior government approval.

This move comes amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. India has also shut the Attari Integrated Check Post, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals—giving them 40 hours to leave—and reduced diplomatic presence in both countries.

Additionally, India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed severe consequences for those behind the attack, stating it was time to eliminate the last remaining terrorist safe havens and asserting that the collective resolve of 1.4 billion Indians would crush terrorism.

May 4th 2025, 08:32 IST

Rajnath Singh to skip Russia visit amid escalating tensions between India-Pakistan

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will not likely attend Russia's Victory Day parade to be held in Moscow on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's win over Germany in World War II, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Minister of State for defence Sanjay Seth, may represent India at the event in Moscow, the officials said on Saturday. 

May 4th 2025, 08:02 IST

Pakistan Fires Across LoC in Multiple J&K Sectors

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K.
 

May 4th 2025, 08:02 IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire across LoC for 10th day in a row

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the 10th consecutive day, targeting eight sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor. The Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the unprovoked firing.
 

May 4th 2025, 08:02 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Russia Calls For Diplomacy To Ease India-Pakistan Tensions

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, to resolve the ongoing “disagreements” between India and Pakistan within the framework of the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. His appeal comes amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two neighbors.
 

Published May 4th 2025, 07:52 IST