Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: PM Modi to Chair Second Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs Today

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of whom were tourists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the armed forces full freedom to decide how and when to respond. In a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Prime Minister expressed complete confidence in the military and promised full political support for any required action.
In response to the attack, the Indian government has strengthened its security, investigation, and diplomatic efforts. On Tuesday, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a meeting with senior officials from the BSF, NSG, Assam Rifles, and other security agencies to assess the situation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the investigation. NIA teams have been sent to Anantnag to reconstruct the attack, collect evidence, and identify those responsible.
Tensions have risen further as India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The government has also ordered all Pakistani nationals without long-term or diplomatic visas to leave India by April 29. The Home Ministry has instructed all states to strictly enforce this order.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has continued violating the ceasefire for the fifth night in a row, with the firing now reaching the Akhnoor sector. In response, Indian security forces have stepped up counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir. The local police have raided and demolished nine properties linked to active militants.
Prime Minister Modi has vowed to ensure that those behind the attack are punished. An all-party meeting showed strong political unity, with leaders agreeing on the need for a firm and determined response to terrorism and cross-border violence.
During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately: Indian Army
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Pakistan army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the line of control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Indian army troops responded swiftly and proportionately.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : "That is correct. The secretary also gave me a note about that as well. So we are reaching out regarding the Kashmir situation, India and Pakistan. He said we are reaching out to both parties and telling them not to escalate the situation. The secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow. He is encouraging other national leaders and foreign ministers to reach out to the countries on this issue. So as I've noted, every day action is being taken in this case, the secretary is speaking directly to his counterparts in India and Pakistan," US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair key high-level meetings of the CCS and CCPA to review national security and political strategy following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a free hand to all three armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack and give a crushing blow to terror.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence night after two key security meetings held.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.