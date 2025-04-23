Pahalgam Terror Attack: Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's Sister Appeals for Justice

Chandigarh: The tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, has left the nation grieving and seeking answers. Among the victims was Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, whose untimely death has fumed nation. His sister, devastated by the loss, has reached out to Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Saini, demanding accountability and action.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a dedicated officer of the Indian Navy, was known for his courage and commitment to serving the nation. His sacrifice in the face of terror has left huge impact on his family and community. His sister, in her appeal to the Haryana CM, asked for stringent measures to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of citizens.

Haryana CM at Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's Last Rites

The attack in Pahalgam has reignited discussions about national security and the challenges posed by terrorism in the region. The Narwal family's call for justice resonates with the collective grief and anger felt across the country. Family's demand shows the importance of addressing the root causes of such violence and providing support to the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.