Pahalgam Terror Attack: 2 LeT Members Who Aided Pakistan Terrorists in Carrying Out the Attack Sent To 10-Day NIA Remand

Updated 7 July 2025 at 16:07 IST
Two members of terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), have been sent to 10-day NIA remand on Monday for assisting the three main accused in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
The two LeT members have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad.
They will be in NIA custody till July 16.
Published 7 July 2025 at 16:06 IST