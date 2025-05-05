Pahalgam Terror Attack: SHO And Inspectors Transferred As Accountability Begins

Anantnag: The brutal terror attack in picturesque town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir claiming the lives of 26 tourists has shaken the entire country to its core. Following the attack, a decisive move aimed at strengthening security and addressing any operational shortcomings, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pahalgam Police Station has been transferred on Monday. Apart from the SHO, a number of high-ranking police inspectors have also been transferred with immediate effect. The decision to transfer the police officers came up after the barbaric incident, which raised questions on the security arrangements at the an important tourists site, prompting an important restructuring within the Jammu and Kashmir Police hierarchy.

The transfer order, issued on Monday, outlined the new assignments for these police inspectors in the Anantnag district police. The document lists six inspectors, detailing their names, ranks, their previous postings, and their designated new stations. The sweeping change in command structure shows the gravity of the security situation following the Pahalgam horror.

The transfer of the SHO comes days after the terror attack, which was carried out by a group of Pakistan-based terrorists. The attack has raised serious concerns about the security situation in the region and the ability of the local police to prevent such incidents. The decision to transfer the SHO and other police inspectors is seen as a major shake-up within the police department, aimed at reassessing and strengthening the security apparatus in the aftermath of the violent incident.