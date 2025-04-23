Pahalgam Terror Attack: Srinagar-Delhi Ticket Prices Slashed, Extra Flights Deployed

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced that airlines have been instructed to freeze fares at reasonable levels. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a significant relief for stranded passengers and panicked tourists, flight ticket prices from Srinagar to Delhi have been slashed following intervention by the Civil Aviation Ministry, which directed airlines to maintain regular fare levels and operate additional flights. The move comes after fares surged to as high as ₹65,000 in the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead and several injured.

After the terrorist ambush near Pahalgam in South Kashmir, fear spread rapidly among tourists. With highways blocked and airport footfall surging, desperate attempts to return home caused flight demand to spike and with it, ticket prices.

Screenshots of airfare exceeding ₹50,000-₹65,000 began flooding social media.

Reacting swiftly, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced that airlines have been instructed to freeze fares at reasonable levels. As a result, ticket prices dropped to around ₹14,000, even though only two carriers IndiGo and Air India Express were initially operating on the route.

"In addition to the four extra flights already announced, three more flights to Delhi have been added today," Naidu said in a post on X. The new flights include IndiGo 6E 3203 (Dep: 5:00 PM, Arr: 6:00 PM), IndiGo 6E 3103 (Dep: 6:00 PM, Arr: 7:30 PM), and a SpiceJet service scheduled for 10:30 PM.

Despite the chaos, Srinagar Airport has remained operational, handling 3,337 passengers and 20 departures between 6 AM and 12 PM on Wednesday. Images shared by the minister showed makeshift tents, long queues, and water stations set up outside the airport to manage the heavy influx of travelers.

All airlines flying out of Srinagar have also waived cancellation and rescheduling fees.